Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX AND SOUTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ At 726 PM CDT/626 PM MDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Keldron, or 14 miles northeast of Lemmon, moving southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Morristown. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/ for south central and southwestern North Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
