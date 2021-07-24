Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 18:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Shadehill Reservoir, or 21 miles south of Lemmon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Meadow and Shadehill Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
