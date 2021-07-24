Cancel
As David Popovici Lurks at Tokyo Olympics, Romanian Trying to Join Elite Company

By Luke Randle
SwimInfo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs David Popovici Lurks at Tokyo Olympics, Romanian Trying to Join Elite Company. David Popovici will be 16 years old when he dives into the pool in the coming days at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Following his impressive performances at the European Junior Championships, history could be in the making if the Romanian finds a way to claim a gold medal. But there’s already been some impressive feats from young stars at the Olympics.

