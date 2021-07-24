Cancel
Ireland’s Shane Ryan Out of 100 Backstroke at Tokyo Olympics

By David Rieder
SwimInfo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland’s Shane Ryan Out of 100 Backstroke at Tokyo Olympics. Ireland’s Shane Ryan, a semifinalist in the 100 backstroke at the Rio Olympics, is withdrawing from that event in Tokyo because of “persistent shoulder pain… specific to swimming this one stroke.” Swim Ireland announced the news Friday in a press release. The release stated that Ryan will compete as part of Ireland’s 800 freestyle relay later on in the Olympics and likely in the 100 butterfly, but the pain made backstroke impossible at the present time.

