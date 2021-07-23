Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Megyn Kelly’s vile attack on Naomi Osaka | S.E. Cupp

By S E Cupp
Morning Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pioneering American journalist John Chancellor once said, “The function of good journalism is to take information and add value to it.”. It’s not one of those self-righteous journalism quotes that presents the job as the last remaining thing standing between civilization and the Visigoths (although sometimes it actually is). It’s a basic principle, that having the privilege of a platform means you should use it for good.

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 22

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
S.e. Cupp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vile#Mental Health#American#Visigoths#Si#Time Mag#Qs#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Megyn Kelly is dead wrong about January 6

(CNN) — "There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was." That's Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and, briefly, NBC anchor, on the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Yup, that's what she said. (Kelly made the comments on her podcast...
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Don Lemon defends Tucker Carlson amid confrontation video

CNN anchor Don Lemon on Monday criticized the treatment of Tucker Carlson by a man who confronted the Fox News host in a Montana fishing shop over the weekend. "I never thought I'd be in the position to maybe somehow have to defend Tucker Carlson," Lemon said before showing the footage that was posted to Instagram by Dan Bailey, the man who confronted Carlson.
TennisLaredo Morning Times

Naomi Osaka says Megyn Kelly blocked her on Twitter amid magazine cover argument

Podcast host Megyn Kelly and tennis sensation Naomi Osaka got into it on Twitter Monday before, Kelly reported, the athlete simply blocked her. Kelly tweeted criticism of Osaka for appearing on magazine covers for outlets like Vogue Japan and TIME after speaking out about her mental health struggles, which she has said are exacerbated by the press.
Tennishotnewhiphop.com

Naomi Osaka Blocks Megyn Kelly On Twitter Following Insensitive Mental Health Remarks

Since withdrawing from both the French Open and Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka received support from sports fans and mental health advocates worldwide. The tennis champion is one of the most talked-about figures in the sports world as she's been poised to take the titles for several major competitions, but the introverted, soft-spoken 23-year-old recently came forward to say that she would be taking a break to focus on her mental health, as bein in the spotlight can take its toll.
Tennisrnbcincy.com

Salty Mouth Breathers Piers Morgan & Megyn Kelly Tight Over Being Blocked By Naomi Osaka

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly are largely big wastes of human space but they’ve got large media platforms that allow them to spit recklessly towards people who would wipe the floor with them. The salty mouth breathers and television “personalities” took umbrage with being blocked by Naomi Osaka after they took time out of their hateful days to attack her professional choices.
TennisPosted by
News Talk 1490

‘Do Better’: Naomi Osaka Blocks Megyn ‘Blackface’ Kelly On Twitter For Trolling Her Anxiety

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Megyn Kelly has finally been silenced on social media after tennis star Naomi Osaka blocked the disgraced former TV anchor from following her on Twitter. The deliberate action came after Kelly, who once openly questioned on national TV why blackface is wrong, attacked Osaka for being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue.
TennisComplex

Naomi Osaka Calls Out Megyn Kelly Over Inflammatory Tweet Aimed At Her: “Do Better”

Naomi Osaka has responded to former Fox News and NBC News journalist Megyn Kelly after she shared an inflammatory tweet directed at the tennis player. The 23-year-old athlete appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated this week, which prompted journalist Clay Travis to ponder how she made the cover after dropping out of the French Open and unattendance at a press conference in May.

Comments / 22

Community Policy