Megyn Kelly’s vile attack on Naomi Osaka | S.E. Cupp

Since withdrawing from both the French Open and Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka received support from sports fans and mental health advocates worldwide. The tennis champion is one of the most talked-about figures in the sports world as she's been poised to take the titles for several major competitions, but the introverted, soft-spoken 23-year-old recently came forward to say that she would be taking a break to focus on her mental health, as bein in the spotlight can take its toll.