The narrative surrounding the 2021 NHL Draft, long before the COVID-19 pandemic began, was that it would be a difficult one to project. There was no player that everyone had to know before the year. There was not going to be a #FallinForDahlin, #LoseForHughes, or even a #FailForNail tanking slogan. This was always going to be a draft in which there would be a year-long, thorough discussion about who deserved to become the 58th No. 1 pick in NHL Draft history.