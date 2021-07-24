San Jose Sees Rash of Fatal Crashes on City Streets

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed late Friday afternoon after his bike careened off West Hedding Street and slammed into a tree, authorities said. According to San Jose police, officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Hedding Street around 5:21 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and traveling eastbound on Hedding Street. For some reason, the motorcyclist lost control and collided with a tree. The rider was declared deceased at the scene. Investigator said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin. It was the 33rd fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.