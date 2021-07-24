Cancel
San Jose, CA

San Jose Sees Rash of Fatal Crashes on City Streets

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose recorded its 32nd traffic death of the year -- the 12th involving a pedestrian victim -- on Friday. It was also the third fatal accident of the week. Len Ramirez reports. (7-23-21)

San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Owner of troubled San Jose apartments is a lawsuit magnet

After residents at Foxdale Village Apartments complained about their water being shut off without notice, KDF Communities offered tenants a three-day rent credit and reimbursement for hotels. This might be too little, too late. If history is any indicator, KDF and its property manager, VPM Management, may soon have lawsuits on its hands. KDF Communities,... The post Owner of troubled San Jose apartments is a lawsuit magnet appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Motorcyclist Killed After Careening Into Tree

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed late Friday afternoon after his bike careened off West Hedding Street and slammed into a tree, authorities said. According to San Jose police, officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Hedding Street around 5:21 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and traveling eastbound on Hedding Street. For some reason, the motorcyclist lost control and collided with a tree. The rider was declared deceased at the scene. Investigator said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin. It was the 33rd fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Stabbing in East San Jose Leaves Man in Critical Condition: Police

A man was clinging to life late Saturday after being stabbed near PAL Stadium in East San Jose, according to the police department. At about 5:55 p.m., officer responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue on reports of a stabbing, police said. When they arrived, they found a man with at least one stab wound.
San Jose, CABayInsider

High speed motorcycle crash kills rider in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A motorcyclist was killed in a high speed collision in San Jose Friday evening, police said. The collision occurred Friday at 5:18 p.m. on the 2000 block of West Hedding Street, according to the San Jose Police Department. The motorcyclist, who was only identified as a...
San Jose, CAcbslocal.com

Pedestrian Dies After Getting Hit By Car In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in San Jose Thursday evening, police said. The collision happened at around 9:04 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and San Jose Avenue just east of Highway 87. San Jose police said a preliminary investigation...
San Jose, CAKRON4

San Jose pedestrian fatally struck in Thursday night accident

SAN JOSE (BCN/ KRON) – Police in San Jose responded Thursday night to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The collision occurred at 9:04 p.m. in the area of San Jose Avenue and Monterey Road, according to police. Police said an adult male was crossing Monterey Road...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Despondent Man With Grenade Arrested After Standoff With San Jose Police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man having a mental health issue and holding a suspected explosive device was in a standoff with police in a San Jose neighborhood Thursday afternoon before he was arrested safely. The standoff happened in the area of Olinder Ct. and Felipe Ave. near the U.S. 101 – Interstate 280/680 exchange. San Jose police said a despondent adult male was holding the possible explosive and negotiators were at the scene engaging the man in dialogue. Police said the man was separated from the device and taken safely into custody. A bomb unit officer took custody of the device,...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Brush Fire Burns In North San Jose, Milpitas Along Coyote Creek Area

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Crews in the South Bay were battling a brush fire burning along Coyote Creek, near homes and businesses in North San Jose and Milpitas The fire, which was dubbed the McCarthy Fire, was originally reported shortly after 4 p.m. near the 500 block of Mill River Lane just southeast of the Cisco complex in San Jose. McCarthey Fire burns near Coyote Creek in North San Jose, July 27, 2021. (CBS) By Tuesday night, flareups were still occurring. Residents in the area of the fire were advised to shelter in place, though no evacuation orders have been issued. Many...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

San Jose: Report of man with explosive prompts Story Road closure

SAN JOSE — Homes in a neighborhood near Little Saigon were evacuated Thursday afternoon and police negotiators were summoned after a sighting of a man with an apparent explosive, authorities said. At 12:41 p.m., San Jose police announced on Twitter that officers were “dealing with a despondent adult male holding...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire on North San Jose-Milpitas Border

Firefighters on Tuesday were battling a brush fire burning on the border of North San Jose and Milpitas. The San Jose Fire Department said the blaze was burning near the 500 block of Mill River Lane. Residents in the area were advised to shelter in place, but no evacuation orders were immediately issued.
San Jose, CAcbslocal.com

Firefighter Injured, Suspect in Custody in Connection with South San Jose House Fire

SAN JOSE (BCN) — Fire crews were able to knock down a suspicious house fire in South San Jose Monday afternoon where one man was taken into custody. The blaze was first reported shortly before 2 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Abelia Court, in the Windmill Springs neighborhood near Capitol Expressway and McLaughlin Avenue. No injuries have been reported, the fire department said on social media at about 1:30 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area.
San Jose, CAKRON4

San Jose homeless man struck, killed by vehicle identified

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on Monterey Highway in San Jose has been identified as 65-year-old homeless man David Sandoval, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office. Sandoval was walking in the southbound lanes of Monterey Highway outside of...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco To Consider Transit Fees On Congested City Streets

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Congestion pricing would force drivers to pay a fee to cross into the busiest areas in San Francisco during rush hour. The program, which is currently under study, could get traffic moving, increase safety for drivers and pedestrians, clean the air, and advance equity, according to the San Francisco County Transportation Authority. “As a visitor and as someone who regularly comes here to see the sights, and to eat at restaurants and just to walk around and have fun, knowing that I have to spend money on everything else… really would maybe kind of drive me away,”...

