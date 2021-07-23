Celebrity Chef Mario Batali, Joseph Bastianich To Pay $600,000 Settlement In Sexual Harassment, Discrimination Case

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A settlement has been reached in the sexual harassment and discrimination case at restaurants owned by famed chef Mario Batali and Joseph Bastianich.

The celebrity chef and Bastianch will have to pay a $600,000 settlement to at least 20 former employees.

An investigation by the New York state Attorney General found a culture of widespread sexual harassment and retaliation at the Batali and Bastianich Hospitality Group.

It includes the Babbo, Lupa and the now-closed Del Posto restaurants.