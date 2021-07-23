Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Celebrity Chef Mario Batali, Joseph Bastianich To Pay $600,000 Settlement In Sexual Harassment, Discrimination Case

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wV6P_0b6IQ71p00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A settlement has been reached in the sexual harassment and discrimination case at restaurants owned by famed chef Mario Batali and Joseph Bastianich.

The celebrity chef and Bastianch will have to pay a $600,000 settlement to at least 20 former employees.

An investigation by the New York state Attorney General found a culture of widespread sexual harassment and retaliation at the Batali and Bastianich Hospitality Group.

It includes the Babbo, Lupa and the now-closed Del Posto restaurants.

Comments / 1

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Batali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Restaurants#Babbo#Del Posto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Broadway Vaccine Mandate: Audiences Must Be Vaccinated And Masked; Performers, Crew And Staff Required To Be Vaccinated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the curtain rises on Broadway, new COVID rules are taking center stage. Friday, the Broadway League announced all 41 theaters will require audience members be fully vaccinated. Fans of the musical “Six,” as well as all other Broadway shows, will need to show proof of full vaccination to attend. “We have to keep people safe,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “Fully vaccinated” means that everyone involved won’t be eligible to attend or participate until 14 days after receiving either their second dose of a two-shot vaccine, or 14 days after a single dose vaccine. COVID...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Vessel At Hudson Yards Closes Indefinitely After Teenager Jumped To Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Vessel at Hudson Yards is closed indefinitely after a teenager jumped to his death Thursday. Officials with the development said they recently took measures to try to prevent such tragedies after three other people died by suicide there, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Friday. Hudson Yards opened to great fanfare in March 2019. It’s centerpiece: Vessel, which was described as an interactive landmark meant to really be enjoyed from the inside. CBS2 spoke with designer Thomas Heatherwick on opening day. “This is about people climbing, coming together. It’s deliberately meant to be social,” Heatherwick had said. A dark cloud has settled over...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

De Blasio: New Mask Guidance In NYC May Come Monday As More Places Require Vaccinations Or Weekly Testing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Joe Biden announced new COVID vaccination rules for federal workers Thursday. It’s just the latest effort amid concerns about the Delta variant. Scientists at a lab in Nutley, New Jersey, screen for positive viral samples from local patients. They say if COVID had its own kingdom, Delta would be king. “You can see that with each successive week, the prevalence of Delta in our samples increases by almost 10%, such that the samples that we just screened yesterday, which were last week’s samples, 100% of them were Delta,” said Jose Mediavilla, with the Center for Discovery and Innovation. The...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Advocacy Groups File Lawsuit Alleging NYPD Continues To Use Stop-And-Frisk Policing Improperly

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New Yorkers are suing the city and the NYPD over the controversial form of policing known as stop-and-frisk. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, they say it’s still being used improperly, even years after a court-appointed monitor was put in place to develop and assess NYPD reforms. “All of a sudden, it converts into an involuntary stop, right? ‘What do you got in your pockets?'” said Jon McFarlane, a member of VOCAL-NY. “Since 2013, I have been stopped approximately eight times.” Eight years after a judge ruled New York City police violated the Constitution by stopping, questioning and frisking...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Brooklyn Plumber Daniel Christmann Facing Charges In Connection To U.S. Capitol Riot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn plumber is now under arrest, facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The FBI says it received tips about Instagram posts made by 38-year-old Daniel Christmann that included images taken inside the U.S. Capitol. They say Christmann can also be seen in security camera images entering the Capitol building and that he admitted to doing it in social media postings. He’s charged with entering a restricted building without authority and attempting to disrupt the orderly conduct of government business.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Hospital Workers Must Get Vaccinated, No Testing Option, Cuomo Says; State Reviewing New CDC Mask Guidance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced New York is requiring all state employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Labor Day or undergo weekly testing. Cuomo said they’re working with the unions to implement the policy, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. It comes on the heels of New York City announcing a similar policy this week and as President Biden is expected enact one for federal employees. The mayor of Yonkers announced Wednesday that city and school district employees must provide proof of vaccination or undergo testing. New York has seen a rise in cases linked to the Delta variant. New...

Comments / 1

Community Policy