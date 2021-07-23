Hunting 101

Cancel
By Jay Ann Cox
Cover picture for the articleThe New Hunter Program at FTW Ranch turns novices into well-rounded, ethical, and skilled hunters. If you want to become a hunter and you don’t have a hunting mentor, where do you start? Sure, a hunter education course is usually mandatory, but where does a novice go for information beyond the basics—how to aim and shoot properly, how to field-dress game, how to learn what to do with all that meat? There are a number of youth mentoring programs in various states, but few places for an adult hunter to get practical training.

