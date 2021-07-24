Stuhini Announces Closing of $2.30 Million Private Placement
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: STU) (the "Company" or "Stuhini") is pleased to announce the completion of its non–brokered private placement previously announced on June 17, 2021. The Company issued 2,000,000 common shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Flow-Through Common Shares") at a price of $0.65 per Flow-Through Common Share and 2,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,300,000 (the "Offering").markets.businessinsider.com
