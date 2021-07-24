Low water levels threaten to shut down hydroelectric plant near Lake Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — For the first time, a major California hydroelectric power plant that uses water from Lake Oroville could shut down because of low lake levels. John Yarbrough, the California Department of Water Resources’s (DWR) Assistant Deputy Director of the State Water Project, said the Hyatt Power Plant can't generate electricity to the state's power grid once Lake Oroville's water levels fall below 630 to 640 feet. They are currently at 655 feet.www.abc10.com
