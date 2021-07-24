NMSU offers "Aggie Country" ticket deals
EL PASO, TX — Dozens of NM State games for one low price. That's the point of the 2021-22 Aggie Country Pass which has officially gone on sale as of Friday. By purchasing a 2021-22 Aggie Country Pass, one will be allowed to attend all NM State home soccer, volleyball, women's basketball, baseball and softball games throughout the 2021-22 academic year. Aggie Country Passes are good for only one admission to the above games and matches.cbs4local.com
