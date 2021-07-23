Campfires banned at Linn County parks and campgrounds

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAll campfires are banned in Linn County parks and state or federal parks maintained by the county, effective immediately, it was announced by press release on Friday. “Due to high fire danger, public safety concerns and limited firefighting resources across the Western United States, effective Friday, July 23, campfires are prohibited in all parks or recreation facilities operated by the Linn County Parks & Recreation Department,” the release states.

