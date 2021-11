ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the person who has killed in the accident that shut down both northbound lanes on I-79 has been identified. According to WVSP, Cody Tyler Walls, 30, from Roane County died after the accident. The accident happened near mile marker 23.5 and only...

ROANE COUNTY, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO