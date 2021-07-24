TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Punishing: Gray Raven’
This actually launched at the tail end of last week, but not in time for last week’s round-up, which put it in official contention for Game of the Week with this week’s batch of new releases. And, well, let’s just say that after finally getting my hands on it and spending the entire last week playing it, I can see why Kuro Game’s Punishing: Gray Raven has been such a sensation in other parts of the world and why it was so highly anticipated to release in the US this week.toucharcade.com
Comments / 0