After 35 years at Whitehall schools, Greg Russell retires as athletic director
After nearly 35 years at Whitehall in various roles, Greg Russell has decided now is the time to retire, leaving the athletic director position. He will continue with the school in a part-time role this year to aid in the transition to his replacement, Brian Beebe, who was previously athletic director at Clare. Beebe taught and coached girls basketball at Montague for three seasons from 2013-16.
