GO Health brings vaccine clinics to fairs

BATAVIA-ALBION — GO Health is bringing free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to both the Genesee and Orleans County fairs this year. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson will be available as well as the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The second dose of Pfizer will be scheduled at the health department. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those that are 12 and older, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be administered to people that are 18 and older. Everyone under the age of 18 seeking vaccination must have a parent or guardian with him or her to provide permission.