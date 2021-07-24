How To Watch Beach Volleyball at the Olympics in 2021

Since its introduction as an Olympic sport at the 1996 Atlanta Games, beach volleyball has grown in popularity and is expected to be a highlight of the Tokyo Olympics. Each of the Team USA duos will aim to add to the United States’ impressive beach volleyball medal count of 10. Two-time Olympian April Ross is teaming up with Alix Klineman, while Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil will make U.S. history as the youngest beach volleyball pair to compete. Tri Bourne will make his Olympic debut alongside four-time Olympian Jake Gibb, while Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena will be the only duo on this year’s roster to have competed together at the Games before.