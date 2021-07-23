Cancel
Newark, NJ

KNOW THEM? Police Seek Men Who Spit On NJ Transit Bus Driver For Refusing Used Ticket

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
Authorities are seeking two men wanted for assaulting an NJ Transit bus driver who wouldn't accept a used bus ticket. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities are seeking two men wanted for assaulting an NJ Transit bus driver who wouldn't accept a used bus ticket.

The bus was stopped at Lenox Street and Sanford Avenue in Newark, where the driver told police that a man got on the bus and handed him a ticket that had already been used around 7:15 p.m. July 21, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Both suspects spit on the driver because he refused to drive, and the second threw a bottle at his head, causing a gash, authorities said.

After leaving the bus, the second suspect damaged the windshield wipers.

Suspect No. 1 was wearing a purple Kufi cap, a purple sweatshirt over his shoulders, and grey shorts. Suspect No. 2 was wearing a Fendi scarf with black sunglasses, a white tank top, and black shorts with a tattoo on his face by his right eye.

While detectives investigate this incident and seek the public’s help with identifying the suspects, Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the individuals to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App. See Less

