CampBUILD helps girls learn skills, build confidence

By Anna Hansen
x1071.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Summer seems like the perfect time for home improvement, and with the help of a local camp, seven high school girls are learning how to get involved. CampBUILD has been running for three years. Organized by the Girl Scouts and Madison College, the camp connects school-age girls with local people with experience in the trades. The girls complete different projects, learning about welding, carpentry, and other trades.

Comments / 0

