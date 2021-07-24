Cancel
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tuscaloosa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Tuscaloosa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in City of Tuscaloosa. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, University Mall, McFarland Mall, Bryant Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, University Of Alabama Quad, Taylorville, Stillman College, Oliver Lock And Dam, Palmore Park and Cottondale. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

