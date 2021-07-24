Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, San Miguel, Santa Fe by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 20:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mora; San Miguel; Santa Fe FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SANTA FE, WEST CENTRAL MORA AND NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 AM MDT Saturday for portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico.alerts.weather.gov
