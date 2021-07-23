Young actors get ready for the stage

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Marking 20 years since its original theatrical release and its first time on the Maryville High School stage is “Legally Blonde.”. This quick-witted, fast-paced and charming play is based on the book by Heather Hach and the 2001 hit film of the same name. It tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School, at first to chase an ex-boyfriend, only to gain a new perspective about herself after finding out she can help others with her knowledge of the law.

