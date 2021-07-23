CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young actors get ready for the stage

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Players Kids Onstage Drama Camp offered three classes for students entering first through...

Daily Collegian

UMass Theatre Guild is ready to return to the stage

This semester, the 115-year-old University of Massachusetts Theatre Guild will be presenting their first in-person season since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their mainstage play “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” by Ken Ludwig, will run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 at Bowker Auditorium. Their alternate-space musical is William Finn and James Lapine’s “Falsettos,” which will run from Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 in the new Student Union Black Box Theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
stpetecatalyst.com

American Stage actors talk about becoming ‘The Odd Couple’

Actors Michael Burgess and Damon Dennen had never met before being cast as besties Felix Unger and Oscar Madison in American Stage’s season opener The Odd Couple. In Neil Simon’s beloved 1965 buddy comedy, Felix and Oscar are mismatched roommates – one’s a neatnik and the other’s a slob. Of...
MOVIES
mycitymag.com

Getting Ready for The Nutcracker!

The holiday season’s most enchanting story will captivate audiences as the Flint Institute of Music brings The Nutcracker back to The Whiting!. For nearly 50 years, the young and old from Greater Flint and beyond have been delighted by the magic of this Christmas classic – the sparkling sets and costumes, the dreamlike music – for many youngsters, it is their first experience with the world of ballet and classical music.
FLINT, MI
Laramie Live

Get Ready for the RT Film Fest!

Relative theatrics presents the RT Film Fest on November 12th, 13th, 14th, and November 19th, 20th. Over two weekends, attendees will be presented with filmed plays with live original scores by local musicians at the Gryphon Theatre. Tickets are $15 per person which provides entry to the entire live festival at the Gryphon Theatre, as well as access to on-demand streaming of each play during the month of November. Tickets can be purchased here.
LARAMIE, WY
maryvilleforum.com

Maryville High School actors to take the stage in fast-paced, witty production

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Marking 20 years since its original theatrical release and its first time on the Maryville High School stage is “Legally Blonde.”. This quick-witted, fast-paced and charming play is based on the book by Heather Hach and the 2001 hit film of the same name. It tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School, at first to chase an ex-boyfriend, only to gain a new perspective about herself after finding out she can help others with her knowledge of the law.
MARYVILLE, MO
kadn.com

Lafayette Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' Getting Ready For The Stage

The Lafayette Ballet Theatre is full speed ahead, getting their rendition of 'The Nutcracker' ready for the stage. This year, LBT plans to have a live audience now that Covid-19 cases are slowing in the state. Tha Acadiana holiday tradition takes the stage on December 11th and 12th. Click here to buy your tickets.
LAFAYETTE, LA
yoursun.com

IllumiNation series returns to Asolo Rep

Live, indoor performances are back at Asolo Repertory Theatre and so, too, is the IllumiNation Series. In this series, take a deeper look at the social, political and cultural themes threaded throughout the season’s productions, examining issues of race, gender, identity and cultural intersection. Discuss art and activism while connecting...
THEATER & DANCE
cbs19news

Getting ready for the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Shops at Stonefield shopping center is getting decked out for the holiday. The Christmas tree is now up in from of the Regal theater, and there will be a tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 27. The day will be filled with lots of activities,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
vieravoice.com

Lights get ready to rumble

Getting into the Christmas spirit will be a little easier this year with the inaugural Viera Bright Lights Battle. “We went out around last year in the neighborhood and took video and photos of beautifully decorated homes,” said Jill Blue, the publisher of the Viera Voice. “We posted them on Facebook for everyone to see. People were asking, ‘where are these houses?’ So, they could see the beautiful lights.”
FACEBOOK
breakingandentering.net

Get Ready for Flavour Nurse

Flavour Nurse (did you catch the spelling on that?) is coming with the real deal on its latest LP, which is self-titled and will be available for mass consumption on November 12. From the opening notes of “Dystopian Galaxy”, to cuts entitled “Prelude to Inferno”, the band is treating of subjects both grand and grandiose—in just such a manner.
ROCK MUSIC
connecticutcallboard.com

The Suffield Players Seek Young Actors ages 12 and up!

The Suffield Players are seeking young actors ages 12 and up for roles in The Cratchit family in their upcoming holiday staged reading of “A Christmas Carol,” adapted for the stage by Ryan Bird. The show will be performed with scripts in hand on December 3 and 4 at 8 pm, and on December 5 at 2 pm, at Mapleton Hall in Suffield, CT.
SUFFIELD, CT
yoursun.com

Venice Concert Band to honor Hanukkah, Christmas

The Venice Concert Band will celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas on the stage of the Venice Performing Arts Center Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. on Monday. For its holiday concert, the band will perform many traditional sounds of the season, as well as a few selections “with happy and surprising twists.”
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’: Film Review | AFI 2021

One of the biggest surprises of Sing, other than the impressive feat of first-time feature animation director Garth Jennings pulling off a major studio hit, was how well the cast’s musical performances came together, with all the principal actors singing their own parts. If anything, Sing 2 exceeds that memorable accomplishment with the addition of chart-topping musicians Halsey and Pharrell Williams, while introducing U2’s Bono in his first animated film role. With more than 40 rock, rap and pop tunes featured throughout the movie from artists as varied as Billie Eilish, BTS, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift, Illumination producers...
MOVIES
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES

