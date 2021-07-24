Randall to restrict water use; reinstate late fees on public utilities
The city of Randall is phasing in water use restrictions after being directed to do so by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR indicated on July 16, that all cities within the Mississippi Headwaters Basin entered a drought warning phase. More than half of the state is now considered to be in a severe drought. As such, all public water suppliers are being asked to put measures in place that will reduce water consumption.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0