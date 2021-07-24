COVID variant spreading fast in La., St. Mary
Louisiana is now the state where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, and it's spreading faster in St. Mary that elsewhere in the state. At a press conference Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards and State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said summer heat that forces people indoors, low vaccination rates, the fast-spreading and hard-hitting Delta COVID variant, and the opening of K-12 schools within the next month amount to what they called a perfect storm.www.stmarynow.com
