Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 8 days ago

WSH Scherzer(R)18187-42.832-22.325-23.3810-8 BAL Harvey(R)6:35p19194-107.131-67.903-46.568-11 CIN Castillo(R)7:10p20203-104.392-54.281-54.506-14 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Velasquez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interleague#15 055 400#23 703 23 6811#P20203 104
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Caeleb Dressel Has Blunt Response To Michael Phelps Comparisons

Caeleb Dressel has been sensational thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, and as a result, he’s being compared to the best swimmer in American history. Earlier this week, Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal. He edged out Kyle Chalmers for first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 47.02 seconds.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Dodgers complete trade for Max Scherzer, Trea Turner

The 2020 World Series champions have just acquired the most highly sought-after available pitcher at the trade deadline, Max Scherzer. They also acquired shortstop Trea Turner, who is tied for most cycles in MLB history at only 28. ESPN’s Jeff Passan announced the trade via Twitter on Thursday night. In...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians trade injured outfielder Eddie Rosario to Atlanta Braves

CHICAGO -- The Indians, making their second trade in as many days, have sent injured outfielder Eddie Rosario and $500,000 to the Atlanta Braves. In return, Atlanta will send the Indians Pablo Sandoval, but it’s unclear if the Kung Fu Panda will be added to the Indians’ 26-man roster. The $500,000 will help pay the estimated $3 million that remains on Rosario’s one-year $8 million contract.
MLBFOX2now.com

Cardinals trade John Gant to Minnesota for veteran starter Happ

ST. LOUIS- Less than an hour before the 3pm Major League Baseball trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement with the Minnesota Twins to acquire left-handed starter J.A. Happ in an attempt to bridge the gap of innings facing the club before the expected return of Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas sometime in August.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Five Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target After Max Scherzer-Dodgers Trade

Sorry, Red Sox fans: Max Scherzer isn’t shipping up to Boston. The Washington Nationals reportedly traded the star pitcher, along with shortstop Trea Turner, to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night for a massive prospect haul. Scherzer was connected to multiple teams ahead Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, including the Boston Red Sox.
MLBchicitysports.com

Chicago White Sox acquire infielder Cesar Hernandez and RHP Ryan Tepera

Early Thursday morning, Chicago White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn pulled the trigger on a trade with division rival Cleveland Indians. The White Sox were also pursuing a deal with the Colorado Rockies for shortstop Trevor Story. After trade talks with the Rockies stalled, the White Sox decided to move...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Giants DFA’ing Mike Tauchman proves trade was a lost cause

Oh, how much energy we wasted complaining about the New York Yankees trading outfielder Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants earlier this season. Sorry for yelling, but it felt wrong. Now? It doesn’t matter. A wasted transaction for everyone involved … because you know Wandy Peralta isn’t going to...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Tres Barrera crushed the first pitch he saw from Ross Detwiler for his first MLB homer

Less than a dozen games into his big league career, yet two years after his debut, Tres Barrera is on a roll. A day after scoring his first career walk-off run in his ninth career game, the Washington Nationals’ rookie catcher belted his first career homer off former Nats’ left-hander Ross Detwiler in an 18-1 win over Miami on Monday night.
MLBlineups.com

MLB All-Star Break Pitching Waiver Wire: Is Logan Gilbert A Must Add?

We all remember the general hype around Logan Gilbert when we first heard he was being called up. Well, his major league debut didn’t get off to the best start and the fantasy community settled down a tad. I’m here to tell you that we should probably be getting excited again. He’s made 10 starts now and is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA, 0.966 WHIP, 53 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 48.2 innings pitched. He’s only gotten better so far, as well. In his first three starts, he allowed four earned runs, three earned runs, and two earned runs across four innings, 2.2 innings, and four innings respectively. Not great. Since then? He’s 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 42-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 38 innings pitched. He should pitch this weekend against the Angels, followed up with a mixture of matchups that will likely include Oakland, Texas a couple of times, and either the Yankees or the Rays. At this point, he’s been good enough to roster regardless of his matchups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy