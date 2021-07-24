5 reportedly malnourished horses seized from Conroe home
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office seized five horses this week after their Conroe owner was found to have failed to follow through advice on caring for them. The sheriff's livestock unit on July 8 initiated an investigation into a report about five malnourished horses at a residence in the 15000 block of Magnolia Park. Deputies gave the owner injured and unhealthy horse care instructions, according to the agency.
