As the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Friday nears speculation is beginning to swirl even more around the Chicago Cubs. While Kris Bryant has been the hot name in trade talks for the Cubs, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo have also been mentioned as Cubs who may be dealt. Rizzo has been connected with a possible deal to the Red Sox and just yesterday it was reported by various outlets that The Cubs plan on keeping both Baez and Kyle Hendricks via extensions.