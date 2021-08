All of the buzz around the college sports landscape it seems right revolves around the potential move of Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners from the Big 12 to the SEC. And the more reports that come out in the last 24 hours, the more it feels like this move is bound to happen. Texas and Oklahoma would obviously give the college sports landscape (namely football) a seismic shift if the schools were to leave the Big 12 for the SEC anytime in the near future.