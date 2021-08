As of July 22nd, 2021, Bishop bridge is permanently closed until further notice. The 123-year-old historic bridge was closed due to deterioration and safety concerns found during its regular three month inspection. The bridge has been used for years to connect Monaghan Township (York County) and Upper Allen Township (Cumberland County). The future of the bridge is still undecided as of this time. To read more about the bridge and its future you can click HERE.