Lawrence County, PA

County up four confirmed cases

By From staff reports
Posted by 
New Castle News
 8 days ago
Lawrence County reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, state health officials said.

The county’s death total stayed at 216. There was one less probable case reported.

The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,763 cases (5,563 confirmed, 2,196 probable).

In Lawrence County, 33,834 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 126 from Thursday.

There have been 33,295 full vaccination doses administered, up 135 from Thursday.

The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,648,861, which is 62.2 percent of the eligible population.

So far, 5,847,138 residents have received one dose.

At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are five COVID-19 patients.

The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with two currently staffed.

There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

The state reported 561 new cases and one new death on Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,218,975 and 27,820.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9 to July 15 increased to 1.7 percent from 1.2 percent.

New Castle, PA
