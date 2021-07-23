Marion JROTC Cadet Yancey excels at National Championship
Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa “Muffet” Yancey is quickly becoming a nationally known junior marksman. She participated in the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) National Championship for Three Position (3P) Precision Air Rifles in Camp Perry, Ohio, this past weekend. Competing against a field of 183 invitation-only marksmen, she faced the very best from across the nation. But this emerging star rose to the occasion, finishing 23rd overall.www.chronicle-tribune.com
Comments / 0