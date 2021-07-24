Cancel
Skateboarding prodigy dreams of landing 1260 following X Games gold

ABC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurn on desktop notifications for breaking stories about interest?. Plus, wait until you see this cat who tries to avoid the pet treadmill at all costs. Legendary pro skater Tony Hawk rolls into Times Square with a new game.

abcnews.go.com

Tony Hawk
Prodigy
#X Games#Skateboarding
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB's youngest Olympian Sky Brown suffered heart and lung lacerations, a broken left arm and hand and memory loss after a head-first fall in training... but she was back skateboarding within two months

Sky Brown will complete a remarkable recovery from a fractured skull when the skateboarder competes as Team GB's youngest Olympian in Tokyo. The 13-year-old also suffered lacerations to her heart and lungs, and a broken left arm and hand when she fell head-first from a 4.5-metre ramp while training in May last year.
SportsAspen Times

X Games star Alex Hall’s Real Ski gold caps off another successful competition season

PARK CITY, Utah — In a video full of the gnarliest urban skiing imaginable, Alex Hall’s favorite shot was saved for the end. The video shows Hall skiing backward before launching off a ramp of snow and spinning and twisting through the air. He lands on the very front of his skis hunched over and running parallel to the contour of the mountain’s decline. Hall uses his momentum to launch himself again in one, fluid motion to add another flip and a 360-degree spin before reaching the ground again.
Sportstetongravity.com

Skateboarding is finally an Olympic event and Lizzie Armanto is going for gold

Skateboarding is officially an Olympic Sport and Lizzie Armanto will be representing Finland this summer in Tokyo. | Christina House photo. Skateboarding will finally make its debut as one of the 2021 Summer Olympic sports and we’re fired up. The competitions will consist of park and street events with equal numbers of competitors in both the male and female divisions. Although it may not seem so, this is a huge step for the female skate community, considering many women are unable to make a living as skateboarders. We’re ready to see some rad tricks from the ladies in Tokyo this summer, especially from one of the best, Lizzie Armanto. A pioneer in women's skating, Lizzie has never shied away from a challenge of any kind.
SportsThe Guardian

Olympic men’s street skateboarding: Nyjah Huston goes for gold – live!

If you figured this morning’s action would be easy work for the USA! USA! USA!, you’d be wrong. Yes, Americans took two out of the top three. But Nyjah Huston in particular had a few bobbles, stepping off his board on each of his two runs and botching his first two tricks (we’ll get to the format in a second) before coming through in the clutch. Fellow American Jagger Easton will take some satisfaction in his performance, and we’ll stop the Stones references there. (We also will NOT make a Maroon 5 reference. The music mix here has been classic / alt rock, with some pump-up Zeppelin tracks, the Police and, oddly enough, multiple songs by The Cure.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

New Freestyle Skateboarding Game The Ramp Coming To Steam

Indie developer and publisher Hyperparadise revealed new info on their upcoming freestyle skateboarding game The Ramp. The game was created by developer Paul Schnepf, who some of you might recognize as the co-founder of Grizzly Games who made Islanders and Superflight. Schnepf himself describes his game as a "digital skateboarding toy", which basically means it's here for you to have a ton of fun with pulling off weird and interesting tricks but it's not super intensive competitive, or reliant on making achievements. It looks pretty cool as you can see from the trailer we have for you down at the bottom. Might be a really cool game for those who love the genre but aren't looking to spend hours trying to do "the perfect trick" or a bunch of objectives. The game will be out on Steam on August 3rd.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Japan's Horigome lands first Olympic skateboard gold at Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Yuto Horigome of Japan became the first-ever Olympic champion in skateboarding here on Sunday. The 22-year-old world champion recovered from an uncertain start in the men's street final to claim victory with a total score of 37.18 points. "I still cannot believe that I was...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
TheDailyBeast

A 13-Year-Old Just Landed the Gold in Women’s Street Skateboarding

The hosts must be counting their lucky stars that skateboarding made it onto the Olympic program in time for Tokyo 2020: Nishiya Momiji, 13, landed gold for Japan on Monday in the first-ever women’s street skateboarding final. Momiji saw off rival 13-year-old Rayssa Leal of Brazil, with another Japanese skater, Funa Nakayama, 16, completing the podium. Momiji’s win makes it two for two for the hosts in skateboarding so far after Yuto Horigome won Sunday’s men’s street final. At 13 years and 330 days old, Momiji is one of the youngest Olympic champions—the youngest ever was the American diver Marjorie Gestring, who won in 1936 at the age of 13 years and 268 days.
SportsPosted by
WGN TV

SportsSturgis Journal

SportsThrillist

