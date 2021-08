For the second time in four years, the NHL will be adding a new team to the mix, with the Seattle Kraken primed to become the 32nd team in the league. Just like back in 2017, they will kick things off with an expansion draft on Wednesday night, where they will select one player from 30 teams, with only Vegas (the most recently added team) being exempt from the process. And just like last time, there are a few Boston College alumni that could end up on a new team by the time this process is over. So before the draft actually gets underway, here’s a quick rundown of the BC players that are and are not available to be drafted by Seattle.