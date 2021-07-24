Best Eats: Bostock and avocado toast at Baker’s Outpost
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Referred to as “the original French toast,” bostock is a treat I was unaware of until Baker’s Outpost put it on its weekend menu. The bakery, located in Commonwealth Plaza at Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street, brushes a thick slice of challah bread with simple syrup then coats it with homemade frangipane (almond-flavored custard) and slivered almonds. Powdered sugar is dusted over the slice. A container of maple syrup is served on the side.www.kget.com
