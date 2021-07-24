Cancel
Motorcyclist dies in collision on S.R. 821 north of Selah

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSELAH, Wash. — A 56-year-old man from Oak Harbor, WA died on Tuesday morning after he attempted to cruise past a turning vehicle while riding his motorcycle on S.R. 821. According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred at 11:29 a.m. on July 23, 2021. The victim, who has since been identified as Terrell W. Boese, was southbound on the state highway at the same time as a 19-year-old Yakima driver in a 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck carrying a boat trailer.

