The Miami Dolphins report for training camp next week. We are nearing the end of the offseason and getting ready to move fully into the 2021 campaign. The Dolphins currently have 91 players on the roster, with guard Durval Queiroz Neto receiving a roster exemption. We have taken a closer look at the quarterbacks, running backs, and tight ends over the past couple of weeks for Miami, and now turn to a position that is jam-packed full of players who could make the roster.