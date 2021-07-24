Cancel
7/23 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on matches from two locations, Women’s Championship rematch, Cena-Reigns build, Big E, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 8 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Backstage Correspondent: Kayla Braxton, Megan Morant. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and guest cohost Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE...

www.pwtorch.com

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
Family Relationshipswrestlinginc.com

John Cena Open To Having Children, Nikki Bella’s Reported Reaction

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has indicated that he’s more open to becoming a father these days, and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly happy for him. After dating Bella from 2012 until April 2018, Cena met a woman named Shay Shariatzadeh in 2019, while filming “Playing with Fire” in Vancouver, where she works as an engineer. They started dating in early 2019, and then got married on October 12, 2020. Cena had stated in numerous media interviews, while with Bella, that he did not want to have children, mainly because he didn’t want to be an absent parent while focusing on his work. Not wanting kids is one of the main reasons Cena and Bella split up, ending a one-year engagement.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Blocked’ Major WWE Firing

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has been an edition to remember with Roman Reigns coming face to face with ‘The Prince’ Finn Balor in a contract signing for ‘The Head of the Table’s’ WWE Universal Championship at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Michael Cole’s bold message to this AEW star recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Leaks Major Randy Orton News

WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown News – John Cena Isn’t Happy, Reginald Defends 24/7 Championship

As seen during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena wasn’t thrilled after he claimed Roman Reigns has been ducking him. During the opening segment of the show, Cena called him out. This later resulted in Cena attacking Corbin during a contract signing between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns. You can check out some highlights from the segment below:
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 30

One week after Finn Balor stepped up to challenge Universal champion Roman Reigns, The Prince joined The Head of the Table for a contract signing on SmackDown. What went down when they put pen to paper, and how did John Cena react to The Tribal Chief shooting down his challenge for a match at SummerSlam?
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

John Cena defeats Roman Reigns in a live event

After making his surprise return to Money in the Bank, John Cena left WWE Universe fans stunned, going to challenge none other than Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, who was as dismissive of danger as ever. If initially John Cena only challenged the Tribal Chief of Smackdown with...
WWEComicBook

Roman Reigns Responds to John Cena's WWE Return at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns once again successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night, this time taking down Edge at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view thanks to some outside interference from Seth Rollins. But Reigns' victory lap was short-lived, as John Cena made his surprise return to the company and promptly hit "The Tribal Chief" with a dismissive "You Can't See Me" taunt. Reigns promptly departed while Cena cut a promo for the Fort Worth crowd after the show, telling them that this wouldn't be a one-night appearance. Cena will open this week's Raw, though all signs point to him clashing with Reigns at SummerSlam next month.
WWEBleacher Report

John Cena Challenges 'Assh--e' Roman Reigns to WWE Universal Title Bout at SummerSlam

John Cena left no doubt about his intentions following his shocking return to WWE at Money in the Bank on Sunday night. The 16-time world champion opened Raw and said he wants to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He proceeded to call Reigns an "assh--e" and expressed a desire to end his reign as The Head of the Table on SmackDown.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: John Cena, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor – Roman Reigns

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing fallout from last week’s show where Finn Balor challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who accepted. WWE is also asking what’s next for John Cena now that Reigns has accepted the Balor challenge.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: John Cena's SmackDown return

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from two different locations: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida. The Summer of Cena continues as John Cena makes his return to SmackDown tonight for an expected confrontation with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena made his return to WWE programming at Money in the Bank this past Sunday and went face-to-face with Reigns. On Raw, Cena mocked Reigns and said he wanted a title shot at SummerSlam.
WWEringsidenews.com

John Cena Wrestles After WWE SmackDown

John Cena opened up SmackDown this week with a promo calling out Roman Reigns. The show concluded with Roman Reigns turning down Cena, but accepting Finn Balor. After the show was over, John Cena turned up again. After SmackDown was over, John Cena teamed up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio...

