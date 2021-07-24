7/23 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on matches from two locations, Women’s Championship rematch, Cena-Reigns build, Big E, more

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has indicated that he’s more open to becoming a father these days, and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly happy for him. After dating Bella from 2012 until April 2018, Cena met a woman named Shay Shariatzadeh in 2019, while filming “Playing with Fire” in Vancouver, where she works as an engineer. They started dating in early 2019, and then got married on October 12, 2020. Cena had stated in numerous media interviews, while with Bella, that he did not want to have children, mainly because he didn’t want to be an absent parent while focusing on his work. Not wanting kids is one of the main reasons Cena and Bella split up, ending a one-year engagement.