It's crazy to even think about it - but summer is quickly slipping away. I don't want to startle you.....but Missoula County Schools have their first day of school on August 30. That's four and a half weeks! If right about now your thinking that you need to do something fun with the kids before they head back to class, or back to the kitchen table, or whatever it is we'll be doing when school starts.....here's an option for some fun that'll be happening right here in Missoula.