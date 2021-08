A Texas man was busted for allegedly abandoning a dog on the side of a road last Wednesday in a heartbreaking scene that was recorded by a witness, police and a report said. The suspect, identified by the El Paso Times as 68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos, was nabbed two days later and charged with animal cruelty for allegedly leaving the pooch, a husky, behind as he drove away a light-colored jeep in Horizon City, authorities said.