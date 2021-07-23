Cancel
Dee Snider announces July streaming concert event

By NextMosh Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary rock/metal artist Dee Snider (ex-Twisted Sister) has announced a streaming concert event for July 29, 2021. The online gig will feature footage of Snider performing live in New York back on June 12th. Get tickets and see the official announcement video here. Snider is gearing up for the release...

