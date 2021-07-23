Dee Snider announces July streaming concert event

In a new interview with "The Chuck Shute Podcast", TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider, who was famously called to testify before the U.S. Senate against the proposition to have warning labels be placed on albums deemed "offensive" to listeners, once again spoke about the rise of political correctness in the social media era. Asked for his opinion of the current state of "censorship," including the cancel culture, which is the idea that someone, usually a celebrity or a public figure, whose ideas or comments are considered offensive should be boycotted, Dee said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Censorship has always existed. People have gotta understand that. It's never gone away. The first time somebody said or did something, somebody else said, 'You can't do that.' Trust me. Throughout time, creatives, artists — people that push back on censorship and try to push the boundaries — and the people who were behind censorship used to be very puritanical; they would give an inch and they'd go, 'You can't go here,' and then the creatives kept pushing, kept pushing, kept pushing. That's our job, as creatives, is to push, and the censors, their job, apparently, is to push back. And they keep drawing lines and we keep stepping over the line. It goes on and on and on and on. The odd thing is the censorship never went away. The pendulum has swung, and it's gone from being a right wing conservative, puritanical thing to a liberal, hypersensitive social consciousness. And not that I'm not. And you can't say that because that hurts a feeling. This makes people feel put upon, and this is insulting. It's coming very much from the left now, which is very odd… In an effort to be kinder and gentler, we've become just [makes puking sound]. So, it never went away. The odd change is that it's coming more from the left than it is from the right now."