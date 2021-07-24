Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Love and Death release video for “Let Me Love You” (ft. Lacey Sturm)

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Love and Death release video for “Let Me Love You” (ft. Lacey Sturm)" Love and Death – the hard rock band featuring Brian ‘Head’ Welch (Korn) and Jasen Rauch (Breaking Benjamin) – have released an official music video for their song “Let Me Love You” (aka the cover of the DJ Snake and Justin Bieber hit track and featuring Lacey Sturm, formerly of Flyleaf) — stream the clip below.

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Wallen
Person
Jasen Rauch
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Ryan Hayes
Person
Dj Snake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love And Death#Music Video#Me Love#Let Me Love You#Korn#Flyleaf#Lmly#Jr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
MusicStereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Sean Kingston Ft. Travis Barker “Love Is Wonderful”

After persevering through “Dark Times“, Sean Kingston celebrates love in the video for his next single featuring Travis Barker. Directed by Dan Centrone, Sean Kingston gets in his bag and rides through the desert with his female companion in a vintage drop-top automobile. There, they capture their romantic moments on a camcorder and enjoy the magnificent views during a sunset. How wonderful is that?
Atlanta, GAhotspotatl.com

Young Thug Taps Inner Rock Star with ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Young Thug has always claimed his Rock star status, but with his recent performance for ‘Tiny Desk’ fans got to see the status turn to reality. Joined by a full band, performing in front of the gardens of the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, Thugger played a set of new songs: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock.” For the last song, the band was joined by legendary Blink182 drummer, Travis Barker, to perform an alternative “Ski.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Lil Yachty’s Colorful ‘Love Music’ Video

Lil Yachty has paired his recent single “Love Music” with a colorful new music video. The visual co-stars the rapper and “a love interest who serves as the inspiration for the song,” with the pair frolicking around a Candyland-like world in vibrant outfits. “Love Music” arrived following the release of Yachty’s 2021 mixtape Michigan Boat Boy, which featured rappers from that state’s hip-hop scene. The prolific rapper previously dropped his Lil Boat 3 and Birthday Mix 5 in 2020. Outside of music, Lil Yachty — listed on Rolling Stone‘s Future 25 — is also somehow involved in the Scoop Investments fund with fellow rapper Bhad Bhabie, with a Jewish dating app their first project. The rapper has also aligned with HBO Max for a series based on the card game Uno.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lord Huron Debut Music Video for ‘Love Me Like You Used To’

Lord Huron has released a music video for their song, “Love Me Like You Used To,” which comes off the band’s recent album Long Lost. The ethereal clip references the fictional backstory and characters behind the album as the band members perform with blurred-out faces. Long Lost, the band’s fourth full-length album, arrived in May via Whispering Pines Studios Inc./Republic Records. The band previewed the album with “Mine Forever” and its accompanying music video directed by Anthony Wilson, as well as “Not Dead Yet.” Lord Huron teased the album for several months on their livestream series Alive From Whispering Pines. The episodes featured live performances of old songs, as well as sneak peeks of Long Lost tracks. The series featured a mysterious broadcasting host named Tubbs Tarbell, who penned a lengthy letter about Long Lost for fans, and who also features in the video for “Love Me Like You Used To.” Lord Huron is scheduled to play as part of Outside Lands 2021, which moved from the summer to Halloween weekend. The band will also perform at the Moon River Music Festival in Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, from September 11th to 12th alongside Wilco and Old Crow Medicine Show.
Celebritiesgotowncrier.com

Zeo And Nicky Greed Release New Single ‘I Need You’

South Florida singer-songwriter Zeo, with sounds comparable to Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill, and singer-songwriter Nicky Greed recently teamed up to release their catchy new single titled “I Need You.”. The music video was released on YouTube, while the song is now available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify,...
MusicElite Daily

All The New Music Dropping In August Could Be Songs Of The Summer

Summer is in full swing, and many of the top contenders for “song of the summer” have already hit streaming services. But — the best is yet to come. August is chock-full of highly-anticipated music releases, and one of these artists dropping new music in August just might bless us with the bop of the summer.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Jhay Cortez and Skrillex Share Video for New Song “En Mi Cuarto”: Watch

Reggaeton artist Jhay Cortez has shared a new song, “En Mi Cuarto,” featuring Skrillex. The new “En Mi Cuarto” music video, directed by Stillz, features Mia Khalifa, motorcycle stunts, and Skrillex driving a truck; it culminates in fiery destruction. Watch it below. Skrillex has released multiple collaborations this year, including...
MusicNews 8 KFMB

New Music Releases July 30: Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Bleachers, Mickey Guyton and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Billie Eilish released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, and celebrated with an exclusive launch event hosted by Spotify, which showcased a behind-the-scenes look at her new music, as well as the streaming service's first-ever artist hub on-platform. In addition to the album, Happier Than Ever: The Destination features exclusive content like Eilish's personally curated playlists, three new enhanced album experiences, lyrical breakdowns, motion graphics, Q&As, Easter eggs and more.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

28 New Songs Out Today

LYRA PRAMUK - "WITNESS" (ft. COLIN SELF) (SELFLESS REWORK) Lyra Pramuk has shared another song from her upcoming Fountain remix album, a stirring new version of "Witness" with Colin Self. -- MACHINEDRUM - "ONLY ONE" (ft. ANGELICA BESS) Electronic wiz Machinedrum releases his new EP Psyconia on September 10 via...
MusicMTV

Bop Shop: Songs From Jamila Woods, Syd, Kyle, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
Musicnextmosh.com

Imonolith release Björk cover, “Army of Me”

Modern metallers Imonolith have revealed a cover of the Björk hit track “Army of Me,” check out the tune below in official lyric video form. Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen comments, “Imonolith are excited to release our version of the classic Björk hit, ‘Army of Me’. I had an idea of how to cover the song back in 2011 and demoed it with a past project but never released it. I brought up this version to everyone in Imonolith, they dug it, so we re-recorded it with a few new twists. It’s basically a heavier version of the original song with some big modern day production. Jon did an incredible job paying respect to Björk’s vocal melodies. Musically, the chorus and a few other parts of the song get injected with some new energised patterns. We’re stoked on how it turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we did with this classic song.”
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 30, July 2021:. » Lost frequencies, Calum Scott – Where Are You Now. » Keanu Silva – Again. » Alok, John Legend...
MusicPosted by
Primetimer

How ZZ Top conquered MTV in 1983 to become the unlikeliest music video stars

The recent death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill at age 72 has prompted Rolling Stone to look back at how the band became pop-culture icons with three music videos released in 1983. "The world is mourning today for the late, great Dusty Hill of ZZ Top, who died Tuesday," says Rob Sheffield. "He was a beer drinker, hell-raiser, sharp-dressed broom duster, and bassist in the same trio for more than 50 years. But Dusty was more than just a legendary bluesman — he and ZZ Top helped define music videos in the early Eighties, conquering MTV with their Eliminator Trilogy. The little ol’ band from Tejas, the most proudly unfashionable rockers around, became MTV’s unlikeliest superstars ever. And they did it without cleaning up their look: beards, hats, cheap sunglasses. As Billy Gibbons said, shrugging, 'Dusty and I don’t fit too well with Giorgio Armani.' ZZ Top had a long career before MTV even existed. (The channel turns 40 this Sunday.) But they changed everything about their story with their synth-y reinvention on Eliminator and the classic video trilogy of 'Gimme All Your Lovin’,' 'Sharp Dressed Man,' and 'Legs,' made with director Tim Newman. Against all odds, the weird beards turned out to be the old-school rockers who best adapted to the Eighties music-video revolution. ZZ Top reveled in the humor and ridiculousness of it all, busting their synchronized dance moves and spinning their white-fur guitars. These guys always got the joke, at a time when other bands were still just nervously lip-syncing in front of brick walls."
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

A Song of Love (Reply)

I didn't do a whole heck of a lot yesterday. At night Mary Beth and I watched Un chant d'amour, Jean Genet's one film, a silent black and white short. It's an erotically charged men-in-prison movie with lots of weiners (in short, very Genet)! Did I have anything else to share? I guess that's about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy