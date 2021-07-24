Cancel
College Sports

If the Big-12 collapses, what’s next for Baylor athletics?

By Christopher Williams
KWTX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - It hasn’t been confirmed, but the writing is on the wall: Texas and Oklahoma are looking for a new home in the SEC. Though Baylor’s athletic department has deferred communication to the Big-12 Conference - who has yet to address the rumors - Baylor president Dr. Linda Livingstone and Athletic Director Mack Rhoades did release a statement that says in part: “Rest assured, we…are actively engaged in conversations with our Big 12 colleagues & others to ensure our University is in the strongest position possible now & into the future.”

