Grinding special teams tape is only for football junkies who have an unhealthy addiction to football. This writer falls into that bucket. There is big change on the Las Vegas Raiders’ special teams unit after the departures of Kyle Wilber, Jeff Heath and Erik Harris. They were all core special teams players, who all tallied over 250 snaps on kick teams. Yet, their departure opens up the door for young players: Divine Deablo, Tyree Gillespie, and Tanner Muse to step into these roles. Special teams play will likely be their best chance of getting on the field early on this year.