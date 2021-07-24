Cancel
Argentina formally recognizes nonbinary people

By Shawna Chen
Argentina has become the first Latin American country to formally recognize gender nonbinary people. Why it matters: The move paves the way in a region with few protections for trans and nonbinary people. Details: Nonbinary people can now mark their gender as an X on national identity and passport documents.

