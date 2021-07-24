Frustrated on the 'return' in the Gostisbehere trade? Money talks
On Thursday, after the second of his three trades within a week span, Chuck Fletcher said the Flyers expected to have "a better team by the end of next Wednesday." Some may argue the general manager's trade of Shayne Gostisbehere didn't support that statement. The Flyers on Thursday moved Gostisbehere to the Coyotes. In order to do so, they sent a 2022 second-round pick and 2022 seventh-round pick to Arizona. (It's worth noting they had two seventh-round picks in 2022.) Technically, the Flyers did not get anything in return. With the move of Gostisbehere, they gained $4.5 million in cap space for this season and next.www.nbcsports.com
