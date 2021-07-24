Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Frustrated on the 'return' in the Gostisbehere trade? Money talks

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, after the second of his three trades within a week span, Chuck Fletcher said the Flyers expected to have "a better team by the end of next Wednesday." Some may argue the general manager's trade of Shayne Gostisbehere didn't support that statement. The Flyers on Thursday moved Gostisbehere to the Coyotes. In order to do so, they sent a 2022 second-round pick and 2022 seventh-round pick to Arizona. (It's worth noting they had two seventh-round picks in 2022.) Technically, the Flyers did not get anything in return. With the move of Gostisbehere, they gained $4.5 million in cap space for this season and next.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Travis Sanheim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Free Agents#Coyotes#Skate Zone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Related
NHLYardbarker

Flyers Character Shouldn’t Be Questioned Next Season

The Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2020-21 season with high aspirations for Stanley Cup contention. Their success during the 2019-20 season under first-year head coach Alain Vigneault included their first playoff series victory since 2012, and hopes for a new era swirled in Philadelphia. However, the Flyers limped to a sixth-place finish in the MassMutual East Division. They allowed the most goals in the NHL, and they finished second to last in the NHL on the penalty kill. What was even more disconcerting than any statistical weakness was the disappearance of the team identity that seemed to have been established during the previous season.
NHLNHL

Flyers trade Shayne Gostisbehere, two draft picks in 2022 to Arizona

The Philadelphia Flyers announced have traded defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, a second round pick in 2022 and a seventh round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Philadelphia Flyers announced have traded defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, a second round pick in 2022 and a seventh round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, previously acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in the trade for Erik Gustafsson, to the Arizona Coyotes, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher.
NHLYardbarker

Shayne Gostisbehere trade leaves Flyers more questions than answers

One day removed from the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, Chuck Fletcher made another trade, this time involving Shayne Gostisbehere. No, that’s not right. A trade implies that the Philadelphia Flyers received something tangible in return. Fletcher made a deal. He sent Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes along with a...
NHLFanSided

Philadelphia Flyers: Trading Shayne Gostisbehere was a necessary evil

This was always going to be a critical offseason for the Philadelphia Flyers, but now the pressure is ratcheted up even more in the wake of the expansion draft that saw the Seattle Kraken choose Carsen Twarynski from the Flyers rather than a high salaried veteran. Now, for Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, the true test is underway.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Krejci Walks Away From Bruins?

Just a little bit before free agency opened there was a report that forward David Krejci had re-signed with the Boston Bruins. However as free agency came and went and nothing happened, not a word about the Krejci contract. Now a couple of days after and Krejci is officially a...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Eichel Agents Shred Sabres, Penguins Offseason Analysis

The game of Hungry Hungry Hippos that NHL GM played on Wednesday has slowed the hockey news cycle to a crawl this weekend. Teams snapped up most of the big names, and teams did it so quickly that I promise you’ll be watching a game in October and exclaim, “I didn’t know he signed there!” It happens to the best of us. In the Daily, Jack Eichel’s agents ripped the Buffalo Sabres pretty well, more NHL trade chatter, and we analyzed the Pittsburgh Penguins offseason.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: David Krejci and Jack Eichel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the 35-year old free agent center David Krejci. “David and I have communicated pretty consistently over the last little while. Nothing has changed on that front. He has his own reasons, and he’s gonna keep those private as am I,” Sweeney told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “In terms of what his timeline is … we’ve left things completely open-ended about him possibly returning to play for us. So it’s not a definitive timeline. As you can see from several of the signings and the approach we took that the center ice position (is) a little bit by committee that we’re gonna have to do that and allow some players to get into some spots and hopefully perform to the level they’re capable of.
NHLRealGM

Flyers Trade Shayne Gostisbehere To Coyotes For Future Considerations

Shayne Gostisbehere was traded to the Arizona Coyotes by the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for future considerations. The Coyotes also received a second-round and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old defenseman scored 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and averaged 19:56 of ice time in 41...
NHLchatsports.com

A Thank You To Shayne Gostisbehere

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Wells Fargo Center on January 19, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Toronto Maple Leafs won, 3-2. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
NHLNHL

New Coyote: Gostisbehere Glad to be Here

The Coyotes acted as soon as the league-wide roster freeze lifted Thursday morning. General Manager Bill Armstrong pulled the trigger on his third trade in less than a week, acquiring defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and two 2022 draft picks (2nd Round and 7th Round) from the Philadelphia Flyers. The Coyotes now...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Poile Is Adamant About Not Rebuilding the Predators. Why?

Can you have your cake and eat it, too? Allegedly you can’t, but the Nashville Predators may be trying to do just that. During the dark days of the 2020-21 season, when the Predators were down and out, a rebuild was seemingly going to be forced upon them — they weren’t going to be given a choice. However, after rallying, looking like a completely different team and making the playoffs, they were placed right back at a crossroads. Should they rebuild or stay the course with the core they currently have?

Comments / 0

Community Policy