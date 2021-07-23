OPINION: Preyor-Johnson: Why the social studies bill fails students, teachers and history

“Be honest. Would you give up your union protections for a decent raise?” the man asked me at a party several years ago. He was the parent of three of my students. I knew what he was getting at: He believed unions protected bad teachers. At the same party, another man opined that a certain amount of “churn” in the Tulsa teacher force might be a good thing. Since that time, I’ve been elected to the Oklahoma Legislature where I’ve heard a few more opinions about teachers. “If civics teachers did their jobs, we wouldn’t have violent demonstrations in the streets,” argued one legislator, while proposing a bill to make the citizenship test a graduation requirement. Then of course there was the debate over HB 1775, a bill banning teaching anything that might make students “feel guilty” about American history. Underscoring the debate was the argument that “Marxist teachers” were indoctrinating their students. Three years after the historic teacher walkout in which parents and communities came out in favor of a raise for educators, the tide was again turning against teachers – or at least – the teachers we don’t like.