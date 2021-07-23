Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Authorization for the Use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents (12-17 Years of Age) in the European Union

biospace.com
 11 days ago

“The CHMP recommendation of the authorization of our COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals 12 years of age and older in the European Union is a positive step forward toward authorization of our vaccine in this age group,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “As we help to combat the pandemic, we hope to be able to help get adolescents safely back to school this fall.”

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The European Union#The European Commission#Cdc#Company#The U S Fda#Eul#Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, gets FDA approval for prevention in immunocompromised adults

GlaxoSmithKline today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and older who are or who will be at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by known disease or therapy. Immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of shingles and associated complications than immunocompetent individuals.
POTUSCNN

Biden says full FDA approval of a Covid-19 vaccine could come as early as the end of August

(CNN) — To date, more than 339 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to give people protection from the coronavirus; several studies show that the three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States work and are safe; and the government continues to give them out in schools and at ball fields, and yet, not one has been formally approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MassLive.com

When will the COVID vaccines be fully approved by FDA?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it is working to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines as coronavirus cases continue to rise and vaccination rates drop. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released this month found that among the one-third of U.S. adults surveyed who are unvaccinated, 16%...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheStreet

Moderna Gets European Nod for Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares rose Friday after European Union regulators recommended approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 and over. “The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) to include adolescents 12 years of age and older,” the company said.
PharmaceuticalsCNET

Moderna's COVID vaccine cleared for 12- to 17-year-olds in EU

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The European Medicines Agency recommended authorizing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds on Friday. It's still awaiting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. A study involving more than 3,700 children...
Public HealthMedscape News

Effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Vaccines Against COVID-19 Among Hospitalized Adults Aged ≥65 Years

Mark W. Tenforde, MD, PhD; Samantha M. Olson, MPH; Wesley H. Self, MD; H. Keipp Talbot, MD; Christopher J. Lindsell, PhD; Jay S. Steingrub, MD; Nathan I. Shapiro, MD; Adit A. Ginde, MD; David J. Douin, MD; Matthew E. Prekker, MD; Samuel M. Brown, MD; Ithan D. Peltan, MD; Michelle N. Gong, MD; Amira Mohamed, MD; Akram Khan, MD; Matthew C. Exline, MD; D. Clark Files, MD; Kevin W. Gibbs, MD; William B. Stubblefield, MD; Jonathan D. Casey, MD; Todd W. Rice, MD; Carlos G. Grijalva, MD; David N. Hager, MD, PhD; Arber Shehu, MD; Nida Qadir, MD; Steven Y. Chang, MD, PhD; Jennifer G. Wilson, MD; Manjusha Gaglani, MBBS; Kempapura Murthy, MPH; Nicole Calhoun, LMSW, MPA; Arnold S. Monto, MD; Emily T. Martin, PhD; Anurag Malani, MD; Richard K. Zimmerman, MD; Fernanda P. Silveira, MD; Donald B. Middleton, MD; Yuwei Zhu, MD; Dayna Wyatt; Meagan Stephenson, MPH; Adrienne Baughman; Kelsey N. Womack, PhD; Kimberly W. Hart; Miwako Kobayashi, MD; Jennifer R. Verani, MD; Manish M. Patel, MD.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Statement of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) COVID-19 subcommittee on reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccines

On 13 and 20 July 2021, the COVID-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) met virtually to discuss rare reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination with the Janssen and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Both vaccines use an adenovirus platform as their backbone. GBS is a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU regulator endorses use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in teens

(Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12- to 17-year olds, paving the way for it to become the second shot okayed for adolescent use in the European Union. The use of the vaccine, branded Spikevax, will be the same in...
IndustryWebMD

FDA Authorizes Preventive Use of Regeneron Drug

Aug 2, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded its emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail from Regeneron, making it the first preventive therapy authorized for unvaccinated and immunocompromised people in high-risk settings. In a news release, the agency said the drug REGEN-COV should only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy