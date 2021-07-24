Maria Taylor makes first appearance for NBC at Tokyo Olympics

NBC has hired former ESPN host Maria Taylor to help host coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. ESPN and Taylor both said Wednesday that the two had not come to a contractual agreement after the host’s previous contract had expired. Taylor had been at the sports cable network for seven years, but disputes over her compensation and a leaked audio recording of a white colleague, Rachel Nichols, saying Taylor had only advanced because she is Black led to an acrimonious final month and eventual split. Taylor, who hosted ESPN’s coverage of the NBA finals, will also contribute to Sunday’s “Football Night in America” and NBC’s Super Bowl coverage. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a statement, “We are always looking to improve, and Maria is going to make us better. We are very excited for her to join us right away in Tokyo.” Taylor said, “Literally, hosting the Olympics, Football Night in America, and the Super Bowl is what I dreamed of when I started in television.”