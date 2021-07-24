Black Superman HBO series reportedly in the works from Michael B. Jordan

EXCLUSIVE: Michael McGrath has been promoted to EVP Film at Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter’s production company Berlanti/Schechter Films. “We are so pleased to be announcing Mike McGrath’s well deserved promotion,” said Berlanti and Schechter. “Sarah and Mike have worked together for nearly a decade and Greg and Mike have worked together for over seven years. He is beloved by writers and directors alike because of his deep passion, fierce advocacy and the incredible support and leadership he offers on all our projects. It’s been an enormous privilege watching Mike grow into one of the smartest, hardest working and talented film execs and producers in town. We are so grateful he will continue to work with us as we build Berlanti/Schechter Films.”