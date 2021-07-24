Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Black Superman HBO series reportedly in the works from Michael B. Jordan

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael B. Jordan is producing, and potentially starring in, his own Black Superman limited series for HBO Max, reports Collider. The series is said to be centering around the Val-Zod incarnation of the superhero, who took up the mantle as DC's second Superman of Earth-2 during the New 52 era. Val's parents were executed by Krypton's court, after which the future superhero narrowly escapes his home planet's destruction and is sent to Earth 2, an alternate universe version of DC's Prime-Earth. After spending his childhood in isolation and struggling with agoraphobia, he's found by the Wonders and taught to use his powers by Red Tornado.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krypton#Red Tornado#Outlier Society#Hbo#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 29

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 29 finds a new champion in the Twilight royal rumble. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 moves up to No. 3, taking over the spot from the original Twilight film. The top two spots stay the same; the horror thriller Blood Red Sky and period romance drama The Last Letter From Your Lover are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
MoviesComicBook

Black Adam Producer Speaks Out on Seeing Dwayne Johnson in the Costume

Jungle Cruise is finally being released next week, so it had its big premiere at Disneyland last night. Many people involved with the Disney movie also just worked on Black Adam, including Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra. Hiram Garcia, who is President of Production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, serves as a producer on most Johnson projects these days. While at the Jungle Cruise premiere, Garcia spoke with Variety and talked about seeing Johnson in his Black Adam costume.
MoviesABC News

Michael B. Jordan talks Killmonger, 'Black Panther' sequel

Michael B. Jordan knows he can't say much about the upcoming "Black Panther" sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but that's not stopping fans from asking if they'll see him in the movie. The 34-year-old actor appeared on the "Jemele Hill is Unbothered" podcast and addressed the possibility of his character,...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Panther 2 set video seems to include a memorial for T'Challa

A Black Panther 2 set video apparently includes a memorial for T'Challa – suggesting the character has died. In the video, which you can see below, there seems to be some writing adorning the pillars of the Wakandan set. Screen Rant did the work of translating the words, using a key from the MCU book The Wakanda Files. According to them, the inscription reads:
MoviesPosted by
defpen

Michael B. Jordan To Develop Val-Zod Project For HBO Max

Earlier this year, rumors indicated that Michael B. Jordan was the leading candidate to play Superman in the next superhero film from Warner Bros. and Ta-Nehisi Coates. However, Jordan quickly shot down these rumors and moved on to the release of Without Remorse. “I’m flattered that people have me in...
MoviesDeadline

Berlanti/Schechter Films Promotes Michael McGrath To EVP Of Film

EXCLUSIVE: Michael McGrath has been promoted to EVP Film at Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter’s production company Berlanti/Schechter Films. “We are so pleased to be announcing Mike McGrath’s well deserved promotion,” said Berlanti and Schechter. “Sarah and Mike have worked together for nearly a decade and Greg and Mike have worked together for over seven years. He is beloved by writers and directors alike because of his deep passion, fierce advocacy and the incredible support and leadership he offers on all our projects. It’s been an enormous privilege watching Mike grow into one of the smartest, hardest working and talented film execs and producers in town. We are so grateful he will continue to work with us as we build Berlanti/Schechter Films.”
TV SeriesPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021

Two of Warner Bros.‘ big summer movies premieres on HBO Max in August. In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn reinvents the DC Comics super-villain team with a mostly new cast (including Idris Elba and John Cena) and a new attitude. A few weeks later, Lisa Joy, the co-creator of Westworld, makes her feature directorial debut with Reminiscence, a futuristic noir about Hugh Jackman as a guy in world where technology always people to relive their old memories.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Jordan Levin on the Future of Rooster Teeth

Burnie Burns once called Rooster Teeth - the Austin-based online content leviathan he cofounded - the biggest cult no one in the city knew about. But Jordan Levin, the industry veteran who now serves as RT's General Manager, knew all about them long before they became a household name locally.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Michael B Jordan loves to wear jumpers

Michael B. Jordan loves wearing jumpers. The 34-year-old actor – who is starring in the new Coach Fall 2021 campaign – has admitted he loves throwing on lots of layers because it makes him feel “snug” and reminds him of his childhood growing up in the chillier climates on the East Coast.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Breakfast Club

#BlackInTheaters: 10 Black Movies And TV Shows Coming In August

It may be hard to believe, but we are nearly through the summer season. Thus far this summer, there has been no shortage of big films hitting the screen, Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, F9 and A Quiet Place II have all made noise at the box office, but there a few more films that will sneak out before the summer is over. August will be filled with a number of releases including The Suicide Squad, Candyman and Beckett. Not to mention, television series like The Godfather of Harlem and What If...? will return. To get a full grasp of everything that is dropping this month, check out the latest edition of #BlackInTheaters.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Star Hopping From Wakanda To Gotham For New Batman Project

Few actors have achieved it, but these days in the golden age of superhero movies, if you’ve managed to mark off a Marvel and DC project off on your resume, you’re doing well for yourself. And it looks like Black Panther fan-favorite Winston Duke is getting the chance to play the most beloved DC character there is thanks to a new project he is working on where he’ll play Batman.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Batgirl’: J.K. Simmons Returns To The DCEU For HBO Max Film

Zack Snyder‘s “Justice League” featured “Spider-Man” actor and Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and we all assumed that would be the end of his run in the DCEU as the studio attempted to pivot with Matt Reeves‘ “The Batman” adding Jeffrey Wright (“No Time To Die,” “Westworld“) as the new Jim Gordon and likely will appear in the HBO Max series. When Warner Bros. and HBO Max announced plans to turn their long-gestating “Batgirl” movie into a streaming project, there had been an assumption they could be doing their own thing, nope.

Comments / 0

Community Policy